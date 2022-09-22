Mojorojo clarifies over abusive remarks about Raju Srivastava's death, here's stand-up comedian Rohan Joshi's 'sorry' comment

While several fans and fellow artistes expressed grief over Indian comedian Raju Srivastava's death, which happened yesterday, AIB fame Rohan Joshi went viral for his abusive remarks about the deceased.

Raju Srivastava, also known as Gajodhar bhaiya breathed last on September 21 at AIIMS, Delhi. On August 10, he had suffered a cardiac arrest while working out on the treadmill at a gym, making him to take treatment at the hospital. Reportedly, he underwent an angioplasty, followed by being on the ventilator until the time of his demise.

The All India Bakchod fame, a former Mumbai-based comedy company, had earlier commented on stand-up comedian Atul Khatri's condolence post and wrote, "We haven't lost a thing... F*** him and good riddance."

Rohan Joshi, also known by his social media presence as mojorojo, triggered Raju fans over his abusive comment on the comedian's sad demise. Following the flak and hatred that he attracted, Rohan deleted the Instagram comment.

Later, when people took a dig into it actions, also revisiting similar incidents of the stand-up artiste from the past, Rohan took to apologise. He expressed his message in a realization and wrote replying angered netizens, "Yehi soch kar delete kiya kyuki after a minute of anger I realised today is not about my personal feelings. Sorry if it hurt and thanks for the perspective. "

