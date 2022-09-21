Controversial statements by AIB fame Rohan Joshi

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2022
Stand-up comedian Rohan Joshi made distasteful remarks against Raju Srivastava after he passed away
In one of his comments, he wrote 'good riddance' after Raju Srivastava's death
Amid this, some of his old controversial remarks have also resurfaced and they are now going viral
During Covid, he posted a story which read "To all bhakts who have lost loved ones during this crisis, be strong. Your dad and Akshay Kumar are building you a lovely temple where you can go and pray for their departed souls"
He had once tweeted, "Rapes are prevented because men and photos of Mamata Banerjee interact freely"
He also commented on politics by writing, "Someone needs to wipe this entire Pawar clan off the face of the Earth, like the cu******* they are"
On Maharashtra Day, he tweeted, "Today is Maharashtra Day. Slap a Thackeray."
