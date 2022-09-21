e-Paper Get App
HomeViralAIB fame Rohan Joshi faces flak for controversial remarks on Raju Srivastava's death

AIB fame Rohan Joshi faces flak for controversial remarks on Raju Srivastava's death

The comment was worded on the post of comedian Atul Katri, a while ago. However, after it backfired over abusive statements on Raju, Rohan deleted it.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 02:42 PM IST
article-image

Rohan Joshi, also known by his social media presence as mojorojo, triggered Raju fans for his abusive comment on the comedian's sad demise.

The All India Bakchod fame, a former Mumbai-based comedy company, had earlier commented on stand-up comedian Atul Khatri's condolence post and wrote, "We haven't lost a thing... F*** him and good riddance." However, after it backfired over abusive statements on Raju, Rohan deleted it.

Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava breathed his last today at the age of 58, on Wednesday at AIIMS Delhi. The sad demise followed after he was admitted there following a heart attack on August 10.

Here's what the Instagram post by Khatri was captioned, "...You will be truly missed. A big loss for the Indian Stand-up Comedy scene."

Read Also
RIP Raju Srivastava: 'Bigg Boss 3' co-contestants KRK and Vindu Dara Singh, and others pay tribute
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma makes aggressive gesture towards Dinesh Karthik after keeper fails to...

Ind vs Aus: Rohit Sharma makes aggressive gesture towards Dinesh Karthik after keeper fails to...

'Appeasement' politics: Sambit Patra on Rahul Gandhi's pic with hijab-clad girl; Twitterati slam BJP...

'Appeasement' politics: Sambit Patra on Rahul Gandhi's pic with hijab-clad girl; Twitterati slam BJP...

AIB fame Rohan Joshi faces flak for controversial remarks on Raju Srivastava's death

AIB fame Rohan Joshi faces flak for controversial remarks on Raju Srivastava's death

Amazingly hilarious matrimonial ad: Ad seeking prospective groom, asks software engineers to 'not...

Amazingly hilarious matrimonial ad: Ad seeking prospective groom, asks software engineers to 'not...

RIP Raju Srivastava: Check out comedian's last tweet and Instagram post

RIP Raju Srivastava: Check out comedian's last tweet and Instagram post