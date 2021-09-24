ModiInUSA: From western outfit to no tweet, VP Kamala Harris' underwhelming hospitality has Indians fuming

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described India and America as "natural partners" as he held the first in-person meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House during which they decided to further cement the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed global issues of common interest, including threats to democracy, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.

"India and America are natural partners. We have similar values, similar geopolitical interests," Modi said in a joint media appearance with Harris, the first-ever person of Indian origin to be elected as the vice-president of the United States.

Both the leaders appreciated that the bilateral relationship is on a sound footing, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla told reporters here while giving details of the meeting that lasted for an hour.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders. Harris had earlier spoken with Modi over the phone in June during the COVID-19 crisis in India.

Later in tweet, Modi said, "Glad to have met @VP@KamalaHarris. Her feat has inspired the entire world. We talked about multiple subjects that will further cement the India-USA friendship, which is based on shared values and cultural linkages."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Both leaders acknowledged the vibrant people-to-people linkages as the bedrock of the mutually beneficial education linkages and the flow of knowledge, innovation and talent between our two countries.

Modi said that four million people of Indian origin are acting as a bridge of friendship between the two countries.

Harris described India as a "very important partner" to the US and welcomed New Delhi's announcement that it will soon resume vaccine export.

The news and the images went viral leaving netizens proud. However, many Indians have been unimpressed with Harris. From her western outfit to no tweet about receiving PM Modi, netizens have raised many concerns.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 12:25 PM IST