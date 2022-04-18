Model gets paid to attend parties because she's pretty!

Getting paid to attend a party sounds like a dream job and this American woman is living the dream.

Erica North, 24, says she goes partying for a living, because wealthy men love having beautiful guests around at their events. But that's not how it had always been.

Erica was once an unemployed student who was broke but it all changed when she got an offer to become an 'atmosphere model', which means her job is to make a group of people look more attractive and ensure everyone is enjoying themselves.

She gets hired at corporate events and private parties to help project a specific image for clients.



“My job is to make sure everyone is enjoying themselves, that they're having a blast partying away from their daily lives. Atmosphere modeling is really a fun way to do the things I already want to do just on someone else's dime," she said.



Since she's not from big cities like New York or Los Angeles, she works part-time and acts as "fly-in party girl"

“I live in Oregon which means I am a fly-in girl. This means my flight, hotel, any transportation, food, liquor, and the cost of going to tables is all covered for me,” she explained.



“I do not have any expenses unless I decide to go do something like shopping when I am working for an event," she said.



While she might be enjoying the happening life, she says that this is not a "seedy" job, and in fact, she sees the role as a form of networking as she had got some great business advice from clients.

ALSO READ Monday blues? This video will make you laugh or feel nostalgic

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 02:10 PM IST