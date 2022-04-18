Watch video: Netizens recreate Takeshi's Castle’s 'Skipping Stone'; video goes viral!

Another funny video went viral on the internet and netizens couldn't stop reacting. The video will surely make you say oops!



Recently, a video went viral on the Twitter in which a girl in white attire is seen running on skipping stones, holding an umbrella in one hand while a man is recording her but what happens in the end will make you watch this video again.



The video was uploaded yesterday by Viralposts on Twitter, since then it has had 396k views, 13k likes and multiple retweets. She's a winner. One of the users commented “Task successfully failed.” Another user joked, “The umbrella is helpful, but too small for a parachute”, while the third user said “she won but at what cost”.

Watch video:

ALSO READ Viral video: Man finely chopping onion is oddly satisfying to watch

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 12:48 PM IST