Missing Titan Submersible: Hamish Harding's Stepson Attends Music Concert Amidst Rescue Operation, Shares 'Distasteful' Post on FB

On June 18, a tourist submarine 'Titan' carrying five people including a British billionaire named Hamish Harding went missing during a dive into the Titanic's wreckage in the Atlantic. However, amidst the saddening incident that literally raised questions about the lives of people onboard, the stepson of Harding posed on social media attending a happening rock music concert.

Identified as Brian Szasz, the billionaire's stepson shared a Facebook post showing him happily witnessing the show of his favourite rock band Blink-182 amidst rescue operations of the Titan submersible. As he stood in front of the entry gate of the concert, he clicked and captioned his picture to say, "It might be distasteful being here but my family would want to be at the blink-182 show as it's my favorite band." "Music helps in difficult times," he added.

More About Missing Titanic Submarine Incident

A tourist submarine carrying five people onboard went missing on June 18 during a dive into the Titanic's wreckage in the Atlantic. The missing vessel was tour firm OceanGate's Titan submersible, a truck-sized sub that usually dives with a four-day emergency supply of oxygen. Rescuers were racing against the clock because the oxygen supply could run out by approximately 6 am on Thursday.

A Canadian aircraft reportedly detected underwater noises during the hunt for the Titan. The US Coast Guard said via Twitter early on Wednesday that as a result of the noises detected by the Canadian P-3 patrol aircraft, search efforts have been relocated and the data is being used to help guide the ongoing effort.

The expedition featuring the Titan was led by OceanGate, making its third voyage to the Titanic, which struck an iceberg and sank in 1912, killing all but about 700 of the roughly 2,200 passengers and crew.