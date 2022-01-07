e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

'Miss you': Netizens pay tribute to legendary actor Irrfan Khan on his birth anniversary

FPJ Web Desk
Irrfan Khan |

Irrfan Khan is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. Known for his convincing acting in various movies -The Lunchbox, Haider, Piku, Jurassic World, Talvar, Madaari, Hindi Medium and Qarib Qarib Singlle. Actor Irrfan Khan’s untimely demise in 2020 left the world sad. On his birth anniversary, today, netizens have taken to social media to remember and pay tribute to the legendary actor.

A Twitter user and Khan's fan wrote, "Happy Birthday @irrfank Sir. The actor (& the best Human) who deserves everything.. This world lost a gem..." while another tweet read, "Remembering Legendary #irrfankhan on his birth anniversary. So unfortunate for all of us that we can’t see his new extraordinary performances anymore & have to settle with the ones he delivered before he lift this world! Miss you a lot sir"

Take a look at reactions, right here:

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 02:21 PM IST
