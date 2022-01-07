Happy Birthday Bipasha Basu: Netizens pour in wishes for 'bold' and 'beautiful' actress

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu started off her career by winning beauty pageants when she was just 17. The Delhi born actress made a name for herself by making a successful entry into the Hindi film industry through a negative role in Abbas-Mustan’s directorial venture ‘Ajnabee’.

Known for her bold and elegant style, the gorgeous actress is considered to be the original fitness diva of Bollywood. As she turns 42 today, millions of her fans took to social media to extend their birthday wishes for Bipasha.

Wishing the Gorgeous & Ravishing @bipsluvurself A very Happy Birthday 🎊🎂🎉🎁🎇 May the joy that you spread every day came back to you in best way. Be happy and healthy always and forever 😍😘🎊💐🎉 #HBDBipashaBasu #HappyBirthdayBipashaBasu pic.twitter.com/2wxQdHJA7S — Chirag Bhatt (@ChiragB64143241) January 7, 2020

She is my Bipasha Basu @bipsluvurself #HappyBirthdayBipashaBasu pic.twitter.com/ez2Soi5bDD — Bipasha fan (@fun_4499) January 6, 2022

She was the Bengali Girl who changed the direction and flavour of #Bollywood .. She was revolution in industry. Happy Birthday Bipasha..#BipashaBasu #HappyBirthdayBipashaBasu pic.twitter.com/EhJfnmCBnp — Mindblower81 (@Mindblower81) January 7, 2022

Many many happy return of the day wish you very #HappyBirthdayBipashaBasu Here’s wishing one of Bollywood’s most glamorous and beautiful women, #BipashaBasu the best of birthdays. pic.twitter.com/iLj2GJV7xf — Naina Talwar 💯 FollowBack (@Iamnaina04) January 7, 2022

Happy Birthday @bipsluvurself 🎂

Wishing you lots of love and support as always and hoping to see you more this year in theaters ❤ #HappyBirthdayBipashaBasu pic.twitter.com/kymHJYNveC — Bipasha fan (@fun_4499) January 6, 2022

Happy Birthday My Stunning Queen👑 @bipsluvurself 🎁🎂🥳 May your Special Day be filled with Love, Laughter with amazing & wonderful people around you! Your day today be beautiful as you are! God Bless You always. 😘👍💖🙏#HappyBirthdayBipashaBasu #HBDBipashaBasu#BipashaBasu pic.twitter.com/M61rcgl08P — World Of Beautiful Queens (@worldofqueens1) January 6, 2022

The actress garnered critical acclaim for her performance in ‘Ajnabee’ for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actress. But her big break which actually established her as a mainstream actress came through the Vikram Bhatt directed Blockbuster horror flick ‘Raaz’.

‘Raaz’ gave Bipasha tremendous popularity but the movie which truly established her as a ‘Sex Symbol’ was the erotic thriller ‘Jism’. She gained critical and commercial success through hits like ‘Corporate’, ‘Raaz 3’ and 'Phir Hera Pheri' as well.

Bipasha has featured in more than 50 feature films so far. She made her OTT debut with Bhushan Patel directed thriller ‘Dangerous’ last year. Bipasha is very active on social media and her fitness videos have inspired many fans across the world to stay fit and eat healthy.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 11:45 AM IST