Updated on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

Happy Birthday Bipasha Basu: Netizens pour in wishes for 'bold' and 'beautiful' actress

The Delhi born actress made a name for herself by making a successful entry into the Hindi film industry through a negative role in Abbas-Mustan’s directorial venture ‘Ajnabee’.
FPJ Web Desk
Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu started off her career by winning beauty pageants when she was just 17. The Delhi born actress made a name for herself by making a successful entry into the Hindi film industry through a negative role in Abbas-Mustan’s directorial venture ‘Ajnabee’.

Known for her bold and elegant style, the gorgeous actress is considered to be the original fitness diva of Bollywood. As she turns 42 today, millions of her fans took to social media to extend their birthday wishes for Bipasha.

Take a look:

The actress garnered critical acclaim for her performance in ‘Ajnabee’ for which she won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut Actress. But her big break which actually established her as a mainstream actress came through the Vikram Bhatt directed Blockbuster horror flick ‘Raaz’.

‘Raaz’ gave Bipasha tremendous popularity but the movie which truly established her as a ‘Sex Symbol’ was the erotic thriller ‘Jism’. She gained critical and commercial success through hits like ‘Corporate’, ‘Raaz 3’ and 'Phir Hera Pheri' as well.

Bipasha has featured in more than 50 feature films so far. She made her OTT debut with Bhushan Patel directed thriller ‘Dangerous’ last year. Bipasha is very active on social media and her fitness videos have inspired many fans across the world to stay fit and eat healthy.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 11:45 AM IST
