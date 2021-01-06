Bipasha Basu Birthday Special: A look at the Bong beauty's love story with husband Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are among the hottest B-Town couples. Karan Singh Grover is currently working on his next project due to which he is away from home.
As the Bong beauty turns 42, here's a look at the Bong beauty's love story over the years.
Bipasha recently posted a picture with him on Instagram expressing how much she misses him.
Bipasha Basu married actor Karan Singh Grover in 2016. The scintillating duo appeared in the commercially successful flick ‘Alone’ which also marked Karan Singh Grover’s debut as a lead actor on the big screen.
The couple is very active on social media. Their workout routines have been appreciated online by many fans. Bipasha has been very vocal about the importance of staying healthy and fit. She even launched a series of fitness DVDs named ‘Love Yourself: Fit and Fabulous you’, ‘Break Free’ and ‘Unleash’ in order to inspire people to go the extra mile.
