Misophonia warning! Cat seems to have turned foley artist in viral video; watch

Videos of animals having quality time with their human, playing around or showing some funny tricks to make netizens smile, keep going viral on social media. Also, bizarre videos take no time to hit the internet, such like is the clip of a cat trying to behave like pro foley artist.



To the unversed, foley artists create or reproduce real-life sounds such as rustling of trees, squeaking sound of a door opening or closure, etc, later these get added to films in post-production stage to enhance audio quality.

In the recent video uploaded by @monkeycatluna on Instagram, we can see a cat creating weird sounds in front of a microphone. The video begins with the cat being served a piece of waffers, to which it munches with a lot of 'lchlchchp..-ish' tone. The animal cutely continues to add of variety in its eating moment, producing a lot of sounds as of a foley or dubbing artist.

However, to those who get annoyed with the sounds of fork or other cutlery while snacking a meal or worry over one's subtle chewing sounds (misophonia), have been warned of the video via caption that read, "Misophonia warning //Luna Podcast 😺."

Since posted some days ago, the clip has gathered more than 847K views, 100K likes and thousands of comments. "The best crunchy sounds ever!", wrote a social media user, while another typed, "The only time it’s acceptable to chew with your mouth open."

Watch video, right here:

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 06:00 PM IST