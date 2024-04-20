Miracle! Pakistani Woman Gives Birth To 6 Babies In An Hour In Rawalpindi; All Infants In Good Health

Rawalpindi: In a rare incident, a medical miracle has occurred in Pakistan in which a woman has given birth to six children at a time. The 27-year-old woman gave birth to four baby boys and two baby girls at a hospital in Rawalpindi.

There are reports that the woman who has been identified as Zeenat Waheed, who is the wife of Mohammad Waheed, gave birth to the sextuplets at the district hospital on Friday (April 19). Zeenat gave birth to all the six kids one after another in a span of one hour.

Labour Pain

As per reports, Zeenat Waheed, who hails from Hajira Colony in Rawalpindi, was pregnant and was brought to the district hospital on Thursday (April 18) after she experienced labor pain.

The hospital staff at the hospital informed that the six infants include, four boys and two girls. They further said that all the babies are in stable condition, including the mother. The infants are in good health and all of them weigh less than two pounds each.

All Babies In Good Health

There are reports that the babies are kept in incubators and there is no danger to them or the mother. The hospital staff also said that this was Zeenat's first delivery and the doctors at the hospital are providing them with the best available facilities at the hospital.

As per reports, the medical Superintendent present at the time of delivery claimed that the delivery was not normal and there were complications at the time of delivery. She also said that they formed a team of most specialized doctors and proceeded with the operation, which proved to be successful.

Health Issues

The doctor also said that Zeenat had some health issues after delivering the babies and also said that she will be back to normal in a few days. The hospital staff expressed joy and happiness on witnessing the medical miracle that happened at their hospital. The families of Zeenat and Waheed are also happy and said that they are grateful for the happiness that has come into their family at once.

Miraculous Event

The successful delivery of six babies at once, especially with the mother and all infants in stable condition despite the challenges involved, can be seen as an extraordinary and miraculous occurrence.