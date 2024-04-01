Mumbai: 160Kg Woman Gives Birth To Healthy Baby After 14 Years Of Marriage In Mira Road

160Kg Woman Gives Birth To Healthy Baby After 14 Years Of Marriage In Mira Road |

Mumbai: The woman had a history of hypothyroidism since childhood along with menstrual irregularities and morbid obesity making it difficult for her to conceive. A 33-year-old woman weighing 160kg with a history of hypothyroidism, gave birth to a healthy 3.2kg baby after 14 years of marriage in Mira Road. The delivery was done via cesarean section ensuring the safety of both the mother and baby.

Patient Simmora Dsouza, who works at an International BPO, married for 14 years but failed to conceive as she had a history of hypothyroidism since childhood along with menstrual irregularities and morbid obesity. However few years back her weight shot up to 185kg for which she underwent a bariatric surgery. Last year, she spontaneously conceived and came for a follow-up at Wockhardt Hospitals during the last 2-3 months of her pregnancy.

The team was led by Dr Mangala Patil and Dr S N Agarwal, Neonatologist Dr Nitu Mundhra, Endocrinologist Dr Harsh Parekh, and experts of the Anaesthesia team Dr Devendra Deshmukh, Dr Farzeen Qureshi, and Dr Monal Shah. Both, the mother and baby are in good health following the successful delivery.

Dr Mangala Patil, Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist said obesity and pregnancy is considered as a High-Risk Pregnancy as it invites risk for baby and mother which affects the pregnancy output. Obese women in pregnancy face challenges and complications such as preterm delivery, abortion, recurrent pregnancy loss, gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, convulsions, and low birth weight babies.

“In high-risk pregnancies, a patient needs surgical intervention and has a high chance of cesarean section. During delivery, the patient can have postpartum hemorrhage and can need a blood transfusion. The patient may need an intensive care unit. Post Delivery there are chances of DVT (Deep Vein Thrombosis) due to morbid obesity,” she said.

As per the doctors, the obese patient should go for weight reduction before conception through a proper diet plan, and lifestyle modifications and if having thyroid disorder, hypertension, diabetes, or heart disease, the patient should go for a medical treatment to optimise the condition, thus improving the outcome both for mother and baby. Morbidly Obese patients are unable to reduce weight through diet and exercise and are in a rush for weight loss (Bariatric) surgery is an option.

Dr Mangala Patil added being a high-risk pregnancy patient needs more frequent follow-up and regular ultrasonography along with proper diet and exercise, the patient was following everything. Normally average weight gain in the pregnancy is 11kg, in this case, it was 30kg.

“By tailoring their approach to the specific needs of obese mothers, the hospital has achieved remarkable success rates in delivering babies safely. This level of specialization ensures that even high-risk pregnancies can be managed effectively because of our infrastructure and multidisciplinary approach and giving obese women and the family peace of mind during this crucial time,” highlighted Dr Patil.

The patient thanked doctors stating that they had lost hope of having baby. “Our dream of having a baby seemed unattainable for years. After 14 years of marriage marked by struggles with obesity and thyroid problems, I almost gave up hope. I had tears of joy in my eyes after I held the baby for the first time and welcomed him to this world,” she said.