Hyderabad: Inter-Faith Couple Carrying Baby Attacked By Muslim Youths Near Charminar, Police File FIR After Shocking Video Goes Viral

Hyderabad: A shocking video surfaced on the internet in which it can be seen that a few locals were assaulting and harassing an inter-faith couple near Hyderabad's famous Charminar. The couple also had a baby with them, and the woman was wearing a burqa. The crowd encircled the couple and also beat the man who was holding the baby in his arms.

The video of the incident is making rounds on social media, and it shows the mob attacking the couple. One person in the crowd can be heard claiming that the woman is a Muslim and married to a Hindu man named 'Rajendar'. He also asked the woman that if you are ashamed of being a Muslim, you should roam around after removing the burqa.

Crowd Tried To Take Away Baby

The crowd also filmed the shameful act and made the video viral on social media. It can be heard in the video that one of the attackers is asking someone to film the incident. One of the youths in the crowd can also be seen trying to take away the baby from the man.

Baby Hurt In Attack

It can also be seen in the video that the crowd, while hitting the man, also hit the baby in the attack. The baby started crying after getting hurt in the attack. There are reports that the man approached the police after the assault and registered a complaint against the crowd at Charminar Police Station. The police registered a case against the mob and initiated an inquiry into the matter.

Case Registered

The police registered a case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke), and 295 (intent to insult religion) of the IPC and JJ Act after the video went viral on the internet. The man identified as B. Rahul said in his complaint that a few people came to him and started asking him his name and started abusing him after they came to know that he is a Hindu and his wife is a Muslim.

Charminar Ashamed

Charminar is a famous place in Hyderabad, and many people from around the country visit the place during Ramzan. The shameful act of harassing the couple has tarnished the image of the city and the other people staying in the vicinity. The police have started the investigation and are also examining the viral video after the complaint was registered in connection with the matter.