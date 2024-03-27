 Video: Stray Dog Brutally Assaulted By 2 Youth In Delhi's Samalka, Animal Activist Demand Action
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Stray Dog Brutally Assaulted By 2 Youth In Delhi's Samalka, Animal Activist Demand Action

Video: Stray Dog Brutally Assaulted By 2 Youth In Delhi's Samalka, Animal Activist Demand Action

Prima facie, the two individuals seen striking the dog with sticks appear to be minors.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
article-image
PM

In a barbaric act, two youths in Delhi's Samalka brutally assaulted a stray dog with sticks. The horrific video of the incident has surfaced online. Despite a written complaint filed against the perpetrators, the police allegedly refused to file an FIR in the matter.

Animal activist advocate Vishal Gautam has shared CCTV footage of the assault by the youths. Prima facie, the two individuals seen striking the dog with sticks appear to be minors. However, information regarding their age has not yet been disclosed.

The visual is disturbing. Viewers discretion is advised

A photocopy of the complaint letter has been shared by the animal activist. The letter mentions that locals have given the name 'Khajju' to the stray dog.

Read Also
Viral Video: Dog Kicked And Chased Amid IPL 2024 Match At Narendra Modi Stadium; Netizens Slam...
article-image

On Sunday, around 2:30 PM, two youths carrying sticks in their hands arrived and struck Khajju on the head, causing the canine to collapse into a drainage ditch. They didn't stop there; they continued striking with the stick and broke the dog's spine and legs.

In the letter, the complainant demanded action against the two accused.

The video sparked outrage among many on social media. A user demanded strict action against the accused, stating that individuals of this nature pose a significant threat to society.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Stray Dog Brutally Assaulted By 2 Youth In Delhi's Samalka, Animal Activist Demand Action

Video: Stray Dog Brutally Assaulted By 2 Youth In Delhi's Samalka, Animal Activist Demand Action

Delhi's 1st Assembly Session Without Chief Minister Today

Delhi's 1st Assembly Session Without Chief Minister Today

Karnataka: Undocumented Diamond, Gold & Silver Worth ₹4 Crore Seized In Chikkamagaluru District By...

Karnataka: Undocumented Diamond, Gold & Silver Worth ₹4 Crore Seized In Chikkamagaluru District By...

‘Main Hi Dulha Hoon Right': Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections, BJP Releases Ad Mocking Opposition...

‘Main Hi Dulha Hoon Right': Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections, BJP Releases Ad Mocking Opposition...

Analysis: Elections Promise Full-On Entertainment This Time

Analysis: Elections Promise Full-On Entertainment This Time