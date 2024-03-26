Viral Video: Dog Kicked And Chased Amid IPL 2024 Match At Narendra Modi Stadium; Netizens Slam Security Officials

A dog seen during IPL 2024 clash. | (Credits: Screengrab)

A dog running outside the field was chased and kicked by the security officials amid the IPL 2024 match between the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium as a video of the same went viral on social media. In the process, netizens have blasted them for treating the dog that way and called for strict laws against animal cruelty.

The dog that invaded the pitch on a couple of occasions ran past Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya when the all-rounder was supposedly trying to pet it. However, the most disheartening moment for the netizens was the dog being kicked as fans captured the moment live from the stadium.

Shocking scenes during the IPL match as a dog was kicked and chased relentlessly. This incident sheds light on the ease of animal abuse without repercussion. It's disheartening to see people laughing and sharing such videos with emojis. Let's cultivate more compassion towards… pic.twitter.com/VPy3feNmFa — Vidit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@TheViditsharma) March 25, 2024

Here's how the netizens have reacted to the security officials' actions against the dog:

SHAME! — Jagdish Upasane (मेरा भारत, मेरा परिवार) (@jdupasane) March 25, 2024

Pathetic act — Stocks to buy / avoid (@Sarab75219750) March 25, 2024

To me that dog is worth more than any cricket player. — Manish Jaitly 🇮🇳 (@MjaitlyC) March 26, 2024

SHAMEFUL & DISGUSTING !!!!!! — Siddharth Anand (@justSidAnand) March 25, 2024

Why? What fun did they get! it was so scared. — Brajeshjha (@Brajeshjha) March 25, 2024

What a shame — Manta (मोदी का परिवार ) (@mamtan14) March 25, 2024

People are so shameless and heartless when it comes to animals 💔💔💔 — Vidit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@TheViditsharma) March 25, 2024

Very shameful. A case must be filed against those responsible including police — Stocks Geek (@StocksGeek) March 25, 2024

Just one loving invite was enough — PS (@world_manof) March 25, 2024

How embarrassing! So many people are chasing after and kicking one poor dog including the police! And these same police become timid to deal with street bullies! 🤬 — Sky (@sky23ina) March 25, 2024

Gujarat Titans outclass Mumbai Indians by 6 runs:

Meanwhile, the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad saw the Titans outplay five-time champions Mumbai Indians. Hardik Pandya had won the toss and decided to send the Titans into bat, citing dew. B Sai Sudharsan top-scored for the Titans with 45 off 38 deliveries as they reached 168 in their 20 overs.

In response, Mumbai Indians were on track until the 13th over when Rohit Sharma's sweep brought upon his downfall. From that point, Hardik and co. imploded to lose by 6 runs as Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohit Sharma, and Umesh Yadav picked up 2 wickets each.