Viral Video: Dog Kicked And Chased Amid IPL 2024 Match At Narendra Modi Stadium; Netizens Slam Security Officials

A dog running outside the field was chased and kicked by the security officials amid the IPL 2024 match between the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium as a video of the same went viral on social media. In the process, netizens have blasted them for treating the dog that way and called for strict laws against animal cruelty.
The dog that invaded the pitch on a couple of occasions ran past Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya when the all-rounder was supposedly trying to pet it. However, the most disheartening moment for the netizens was the dog being kicked as fans captured the moment live from the stadium.
Here's how the netizens have reacted to the security officials' actions against the dog:
Gujarat Titans outclass Mumbai Indians by 6 runs:
Meanwhile, the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad saw the Titans outplay five-time champions Mumbai Indians. Hardik Pandya had won the toss and decided to send the Titans into bat, citing dew. B Sai Sudharsan top-scored for the Titans with 45 off 38 deliveries as they reached 168 in their 20 overs.
In response, Mumbai Indians were on track until the 13th over when Rohit Sharma's sweep brought upon his downfall. From that point, Hardik and co. imploded to lose by 6 runs as Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohit Sharma, and Umesh Yadav picked up 2 wickets each.