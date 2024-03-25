'F*** Off': Shubman Gill's Aggressive Send-Off To Hardik Pandya In GT vs MI IPL 2024 Clash, Viral Video

Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill | Credits: Twitter

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill gave an aggressive send-off to Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya during the thrilling clash between two teams at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 24.

Hardik walked out to bat when MI were 142/5 after Tim David's dismissal and needed 27 runs off 12 balls to win the match for GT. The Mumbai Indians captain put the pressure on Gujarat Titans as he smashed a six and a four off Umesh Yadav, bringing the equation down to 9 off 4 balls from 19 off six balls in the final over.

On the third ball of the final over of GT's 169-run chase, Hardik Pandya mistimed his shot off Umesh Yadav's bouncer and gave an easy catch to Rahul Tewatia who was positioned at long-on. Hardik's wicket shifted the momentum of the game towards Gujarat Titans.

In a viral video, Shubman Gill can be seen celebrating crucial wicket of Hardik Pandya aggressively by giving a fiery send-off.