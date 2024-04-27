Who Donated Heart To Pak Girl In Chennai? Know About Delhi Resident Who Saved 19-Year-Old Ayesha Rashan's Life

Ayesha Rashan |

A miraculous turn of events took place at MGM Healthcare in Chennai as 19-year-old Ayesha Rashan from Pakistan’s Karachi, underwent a life-saving heart transplant surgery.

Rashan's journey to India began in 2019 when she arrived with a severe heart condition that eventually led to heart failure, seeking medical intervention for the first time outside her home country.

Rashan's critical condition required the assistance of ECMO, a life support system designed for individuals with life-threatening heart or lung conditions.

In the heart of bustling Karachi, Pakistan, beats the resilient spirit of a 19-year-old named Ayesha Rashan. Her days were once filled with the simple joys of youth, but a dark shadow loomed over her existence—a failing heart threatening to silence her laughter forever.



However, as her condition worsened due to a leak in a valve of her heart pump, doctors told her that a full heart transplant was necessary to save her life. The extensive procedure, costing over Rs 35 lakh, was generously covered by both the hospital and the Chennai-based Aishwaryam Trust.

A significant moment in Rashan's journey came when Dr. KR Balakrishnan, Director of the Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant, and Dr. Suresh Rao, Co-Director of the Institute, were alerted to her urgent need for financial assistance.

Who donated heart to Pak girl?

Recognising the gravity of the situation, they ensured that the Pak girl received the necessary support, facilitating an immediate heart transplant procedure. And in an unusual twist, Rashan received the heart of a 69-year-old brain-dead patient from Delhi, thanks to the generosity of the late donor and their family. Despite initial hesitation due to the donor's age, the urgency of Rashan's situation led to the acceptance of the donor's heart.

Rashan's dreams

Expressing gratitude to the Indian government, Rashan and her mother, Sanobar, mentioned the lack of advanced medical facilities in Pakistan, highlighting the critical need for accessible transplant services. According to them, Pakistani doctors had informed them of the unavailability of such facilities in their home country.

With her life-saving surgery behind her, Rashan is now preparing to return to Pakistan with dreams of pursuing a career as a fashion designer.