Watch: Indian female cop shakes a leg to Pak girl's 'Mera dil yeh pukare' viral dance hook step

Indian cop shakes leg on Pakistani woman's 'Mera dil ye pukare' viral dance hook step | screengrab- Instagram

A video of a Pakistani woman in a green-coloured outfit and dancing to Lata Mangeshkar's hit number 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare' from the 1954 film 'Nagin' at a wedding went viral a few days back and has become an instant rage on the internet. Netizens loved the video clip and the song became an instant hit with many people making Instagram reels on the song and the hook dance step. And now there is an another addition to that list. A video went viral which shows an Indian cop recreating her hook step, and it has wowed millions of people online.

The video was posted on Instagram by Eksha Kerung, who describes herself as a cop, boxer, rider, hiker, and supermodel. She captioned the video as "No offence." The video shows Eksha recreating the viral dance steps in her uniform at a picturesque location. The video got 512,671 likes from the time it was posted.

Watch the video below:

The video received many comments like "Cutness overloaded," posted an individual. "Khakhi outfit looks muchhh more savage than green lehnga!!!" commented another. "That walk," shared a third user.