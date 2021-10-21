'Mind blown and excited for him': Harry Styles is reportedly playing Eros in Marvel's Eternals; fans cannot keep calm

According to reports, Harry Styles will play Eros the Titan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The major revelation was made at the Eternals premiere on Oct. 18 when Styles made an appearance in a post-credits sequence, sending Stylers and Marvel fans into a frenzy, according to Variety.

Eros is the youngest son of A'Lars and Sui-San, two Eternals. Eron was his first name, but he was legally renamed Eros afterwards.

Eros is the Greek god of love and sex, thus the character's major personality traits include a womaniser with a carefree attitude who enjoys life, adventure, and romance. Throughout the comics, Eros goes by various names, including The Knave of Hearts, Spaceman, and Starfox.

Eternals follows a divergent race of eternal people known as Eternals, who were created over a million years ago by powerful cosmic creatures known as the Celestials. The Eternals departed Earth and settled on the planet Titan at some point in the comics. When the Eternals film picks up, a group of Eternals who have been hiding on Earth for almost 7,000 years must band together to preserve humanity from the Deviants.

Stylers and Marvel fans cannot seem to keep calm anymore. Have a look at a few reactions as fans share their excitement on Twitter:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 01:08 PM IST