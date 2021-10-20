Bhopal: Man exploits widow sexually , threatens her daughter

BHOPAL: The Kohefiza police have registered a case against a person for allegedly raping a woman and threatening to harm her daughter if she did not concede to his demands.

The accused also assaulted the victim for five months besides sexually exploiting her, said police.

Sub inspector Richa Tripathi said accused lives in Khanugaon. He met the woman while she was riding in his autorickshaw early this year. The 30-year-old complainant is a widow and accused forced her to marry him in May this year. He also threatened her that he will harm her daughter if she refused to give in to his demands.

The woman told police that she initially refused his advances but he would reach her house and would threaten to harm her daughter. She said she was scared of him. Tripathi said the accused promised to marry her and forced her to live with him. She agreed to his demands and started living with him in Khanugaon area.

However, he kept on exploiting her sexually and would physically assault her whenever she asked him to marry her. It was on Monday that accused thrashed her and also her daughter after which she informed her relatives. They took her to the police station where a case was registered.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 05:20 PM IST