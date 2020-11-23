'Mi Punha Yein': Priyanka Chaturvedi takes jibe at Devendra Fadnavis over early morning swearing-in ceremony

Last year, while Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra were still bargaining for the alliance, in a stunning turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on November 23, 2019, took oath as CM with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy. The duo took oath in a hush-hush early morning ceremony but the government lasted only 80 hours.

Today, as the early morning Raj Bhavan ceremony completed exactly a year, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took a jibe at the former CM.

Taking to Twitter, Chaturvedi poked fun at Devendra Fadnavis' impassioned pre-poll "Me punha yein" (I will return) assertion which had evoked numerous social media memes.

Check out her reaction here: