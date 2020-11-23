This Day, Last year: When Fadnavis took oath as Maha CM with Ajit Pawar as his deputy in controversial early morning Raj Bhavan ceremony

Last year, while Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra were still bargaining for the alliance, in a stunning turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on November 23, 2019, took oath as CM with NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy. The duo was sworn in a hush-hush early morning ceremony but the government lasted only 80 hours.

Today, the early morning Raj Bhavan ceremony completed exactly a year. Last year on November 23, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had administered the oath at the Raj Bhavan to the duo at around 7.30 am.

In 2019, followed by a declaration of the election result, Maharashtra had plunged into a political crisis when no party or alliance could form a government even 18 days after the result announcement. Thus the President's rule was imposed in the state on November 12.

Later, even though the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress almost finalised their alliance and named Uddhav Thackeray as the CM candidate, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar signed a deal and took oaths thereby forming a government.

However, Ajit Pawar resigned on November 26, following which Fadnavis also threw in the towel, resulting into the collapse of the government that lasted for only 80 hours.

Hours later Fadnavis' resignation, the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress leaders combined met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and staked claim to form the government in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray later took oath as the Chief Minister of the state on November 28, thereby ending the high voltage political drama in the state.