'We discussed about the weather': Ajit Pawar on public chat with Devendra Fadnavis

On Sunday, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar met each other at wedding of NCP supporter independent MLA Sanjay Mama Shinde’s son, which has now become a talking point in political arena.
The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, in which it can been that both are sitting next to each other and chatting for most of the time. According to Hindustan Times, Ajit Pawar, however, told the media on Monday that they just exchanged pleasantries. “I had gone for a wedding where Fadnavis was also invited. We happened to be seated next to each other so we chatted about the weather,” Ajit Pawar told the media.
He also said party workers want him to become the deputy chief minister. “The decision has to be taken by the NCP chief,” he said.
In a stunning turn of events, Fadnavis had on November 23 returned as chief minister propped up by Ajit Pawar, who was made his deputy. Both were sworn in a hush-hush early morning ceremony but the government lasted only 80 hours.
On Sunday, Fadnavis, now the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly and Pawar, leading contender for the deputy CM's post in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government headed by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, were seen together for the first time since the fall of their short-lived government.
