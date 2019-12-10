'We discussed about the weather': Ajit Pawar on public chat with Devendra Fadnavis

On Sunday, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar met each other at wedding of NCP supporter independent MLA Sanjay Mama Shinde’s son, which has now become a talking point in political arena.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, in which it can been that both are sitting next to each other and chatting for most of the time. According to Hindustan Times, Ajit Pawar, however, told the media on Monday that they just exchanged pleasantries. “I had gone for a wedding where Fadnavis was also invited. We happened to be seated next to each other so we chatted about the weather,” Ajit Pawar told the media.