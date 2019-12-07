ACB clean chit brings cheer for Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: As the adage goes, in politics it is all about timing. The clean chit given by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to NCP leader and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in the Vidarbha irrigation scam comes at a time when his induction in the state council of ministers is on the cards.

It was NCP chief Sharad Pawar's decision not to push his nephew's induction last week when Uddhav Thackeray and six others were sworn in, to avoid criticism from allies Shiv Sena and the Congress and also the opposition.

NCP insiders believe that it was necessitated as Ajit Pawar had staged a rebellion against his uncle and the party to join hands with the BJP but came back to the party fold in the absence of necessary support from legislators.

Pawar senior had asked his nephew to wait till cabinet expansion which is likely after the conclusion of the week long winter session on December 21.

ACB's affidavit in the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has brightened Pawar's chances to become the deputy chief minister. During his 80-hour coup, although 52 of the 54 NCP legislators stayed with Pawar senior and with the party, most of them enjoy proximity to Ajit Pawar as they insist that his appointment as deputy chief minister will not only help keep party united but also ensure stability of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

An NCP leader told FPJ,'' It is no secret that Jayant Patil, who took oath as a minister last week, has been quite keen on becoming the deputy chief minister and will air his displeasure if he is sidelined. At the same time, Ajit Pawar will not settle for a ministerial berth unless he is made deputy chief minister. Pawar senior is expected to find a way out.''

He further stated that Ajit Pawar and Patil are both eyeing the sensitive home portfolio, though they have left the decision to the party chief.

The ACB, in its affidavit, has ruled out Pawar's involvement in cases of alleged irregularities in irrigation projects in the Vidarbha region.