Unnao Rape-Murder: UP govt gives Rs 25 lakh ex gratia, trial in fast track court

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the family of Unnao's rape victim who was set ablaze and also decided to set up a fast track court for the speedy trial of the case.

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Swami Prasad Maurya visited the victim's family here on Saturday along with his colleague Kamal Rani and Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to constitute a fast track court so that accused in the case are brought to justice at the earliest. The Chief Minister has decided to give Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the family of the deceased from the CM's fund. The cheque will reach the victim's family by today evening," said Maurya.