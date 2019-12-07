Unnao Rape-Murder: Will bury the body, there's nothing left to burn, says victim's brother

The brother of Unnao rape victim, who succumbed to injuries following a cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi said that the family will bury the remains as there is nothing left to burn.
He asserted that the five accused, identified as Shubham, Shivam, Harishankar, Umesh and Ram Kishore deserve a death sentence.
"I have nothing really to say. My sister is no more with us, my only demand is that the five accused deserve death and nothing less," he told ANI.
The rape victim's father said that he wants to see the accused chased and shot dead like the Hyderabad encounter or hanged to death.
The victim's uncle, aunt and some other relatives have reportedly received death threats and the family is living in fear.They have sought police security.
The 23-year-old woman was allegedly set ablaze while she was on her way to catch an early morning train to Rae Bareli for a court hearing in the rape case which she had filed in March earlier this year.
The five accused attacked her near a village intersection and set her ablaze after pouring kerosene on her. She suffered 90 per cent burns and was later airlifted to Delhi's Safdurjung hospital for treatment where succumbed to her injuries 11.40 pm.
"She died at 11.40 pm. She suffered a cardiac arrest and doctor tried to resuscitate, but she could not survive," Dr Shalab Kumar, Head of Burns and Plastic Department, told ANI.
(With Inputs from agencies)
