Unnao Rape-Murder: Will bury the body, there's nothing left to burn, says victim's brother

The brother of Unnao rape victim, who succumbed to injuries following a cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi said that the family will bury the remains as there is nothing left to burn.

He asserted that the five accused, identified as Shubham, Shivam, Harishankar, Umesh and Ram Kishore deserve a death sentence.

"I have nothing really to say. My sister is no more with us, my only demand is that the five accused deserve death and nothing less," he told ANI.

The rape victim's father said that he wants to see the accused chased and shot dead like the Hyderabad encounter or hanged to death.