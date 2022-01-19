Mexican man donates kidney to girlfriend's mother; gets dumped a month later as she marries someone else

We have come across many stories of people going to extreme lengths and sacrificing their all for the sake of love, but most of these, unfortunately, aren't lucky enough to have a fairy-tale ending.

Take an example of this man's misfortune. Uziel Martínez, from Mexico, has claimed that he donated a kidney to his girlfriend's mother - but was ditched less than a month later.

The story of Martínez, who works as a teacher, has gone viral on social media after he revealed his unfortunate love affair as part of a TikTok trend.

In a series of video, he explained how he generously helped save his lady love's mother by donating an organ. But little did Martínez know that even such a heroic act would not be enough to make his relationship work and that it would eventually get over within weeks of the transplant.

To add to his heartbreak, Martínez's former girlfriend has now married another man. "I donated a kidney to her mother, she left me and got married a month later," he said.

The video has been doing rounds on TikTok and has attracted over 14 million views, according to Daily Star.

One person commented: "Don’t look so sad, she lost a great gentleman. Keep moving forward and find the perfect woman who appreciates you."

In follow-up videos, Martínez responded to comments on his viral post, saying he was doing fine and didn't hold any grudges against his ex-girlfriend.

He said he was healthy, despite being left with only one kidney and was past the heartbreak.

“I don’t have anything against her … we’re not friends but we don’t hate each other. I only made [the video] for TikTok, I didn’t think it would get out of control,” he said, referring to the video’s crazy popularity.



Another commenter requested Martinez not to make the same mistake again but he joked that he has ran out of organs to donate.

"We just have two kidneys and if I already gave one, I only have another one for me, so … I can’t feel it," he said.

