'Mexican Kim Kardashian' Joselyn Cano passes away after 'botched' butt-lift surgery

Instagram influencer Joselyn Cano, also known as the 'Mexican Kim Kardashian', has died following a botched butt-lift surgery. She was 29.
The OnlyFans star and model lost her life after a failed enhancement surgery in Columbia, Daily Mail reported.
While Cano's family hasn't released an official statement to confirm the death, condolences have started to pour in social media.
"Rest In Peace To A Dear Friend Joselyn Cano. I’m still so shocked about the news. I didn’t want it to be true. Still in shock," wrote fellow model Jenna Lane.
Another Twitter user tweeted, "Wow... Joselyn Cano died of surgical complications today. This girl had almost 13 million followers in IG and still decided she needed surgery to keep up with societal standards of beauty. Very sad story."
"Omg Joselyn Cano died in Colombia getting surgery, that's wild.... She looked so good already wow prayers for her family she was so sweet," tweeted Lira Mercer.
On December 16, the funeral of the social media star, who had 13 million followers on Instagram, was streamed live on YouTube by Akes Family Funeral Homes.
"Joselyn entered this life on Wednesday, March 14, 1990. She entered into Eternal Life on Monday, December 07, 2020," read the caption of the video.
