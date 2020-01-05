Indore: Sex reassignment surgery fails, woman ends life

Indore: A man who underwent a sex reassignment surgery to become a woman committed suicide four months after the operation on Saturday night due to depression.

Deceased Palak Tiwari (26) of Prajapat Nagar, who married a man Rohit Tiwari after being in a live-in relationship with him for eight years, hanged herself on Saturday night in Chandan Nagar area, Sub Inspector Suresh Bunkar said.

"We have not recovered suicide note. However, the deceased was facing physical problems post surgery. She was suffering from depression as treatment and correctional surgery had failed," SI Bunkar said. Her body has been sent for post mortem in MY Hospital and investigation is underway to find out why she took this step. “No case has been registered yet,” he added.

Palak got married to Rohit four months ago in a temple. For wedding, she underwent surgery, which failed. Besides, she suffered problems in urinary system, police said. The family also told police that she suffered from depression but reason is unknown. Police said Palak possessed documents like Aadhaar card, driving licence etc in the name of Palak Tiwari. Sources said Palak was known as Harish before surgery. However, police deny it.

Sources said Palak and Rohit were married for eight years. However, police said they married four months back and were in live-in relationship till then.

No Section 377

“They were in a live-in relations ship as was found during preliminary investigation. Palak’s husband Rohit Tiwari cannot be booked under Section 377 of IPC,” said Chandan Nagar thana incharge Yogesh Singh Tomar.