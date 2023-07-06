 Meta's 'Threads App' Faces Glitch, Netizens Rush To Twitter With Screenshots To Report Instagram's New Feature
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 06, 2023, 12:59 PM IST
Meta's 'Threads App' Faces Glitch, Netizens Rush To Twitter With Screenshots To Report Instagram's New Feature | Twitter

Meta launched its Twitter rival Threads on Instagram on Thursday. Many users downloaded it to explore the new feature, however, they saw some disappointment due to glitches. The Threads App didn't give a pleasant experience on the first day as people reported of facing concerns while browsing it. Scrolling through threads prompted an unlikely error as the screen got shaking and the content seemed dragged.

Netizens who were keen to explore the newly-launched app (also a feature added to the Instagram app) designed to directly compete with Elon Musk's Twitter rushed to the latter to rant about Threads App's glitch.

Narrating the experience of using the app hours after its launch, an internet user said, "Installed Threads but suffered glitch lol." Another tweeted, "...Okay going to uninstall threads."

Twitter Rival Threads on Instagram

Meta-owned Instagram unveiled its new app called 'Threads' designed to directly compete with Elon Musk's Twitter. It was stated that Threads will be linked to users' Instagram profiles, making it simple to connect for usage. The length of the text posts will be limited to 500 characters which otherwise is 280 on Twitter for regular users and up to 10,000 for Twitter Blue subscribers.

Threads will reportedly be available in over 100 countries, with apps for iOS and Android, and new features like an improved recommendation engine and search functionality will be added over time.

2 Million Sign-ups With Hours Of Launch

In an announcement on his Threads account on Thursday, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said: "Threads just passed 2 million sign-ups in the first two hours."

Early celebrity users include chef Gordon Ramsay, the pop star Shakira and Mark Hoyle, better known as the YouTuber LadBaby.

