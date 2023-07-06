Mark Zuckerberg On Twitter: After Launching Instagram Threads, Meta CEO Makes First Tweet Since 2012...

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, was inactive on Twitter since January 2012, marking 11 years of silence on the microblogging platform. It was on Thursday morning that he made his first tweet in more than a decade. What was it all about? Mark tweeted the classic Spiderman meme. It came soon after Instagram launched Threads and also, shortly after Elon Musk challenged him to a cage match.

Spiderman meme

The Meta CEO didn't make a single word on Twitter but only shared the meme there, leaving netizens to interpret it themselves. To the unversed, the Spiderman meme refers to the Hollywood-based animated character pointing accusingly at a copy of himself. This often surfaces on the internet when people speak of remakes, copying, and similar topics.

Netizens found the quirky tweet a punch back to Musk-owned Twitter feature by the same name. Meta launched its Twitter rival Threads on Instagram on July 6.

Twitter Rival Threads on Instagram

Meta-owned Instagram unveiled its new app called 'Threads' designed to directly compete with Elon Musk's Twitter. It was stated that Threads will be linked to users' Instagram profiles, making it simple to connect for usage. The length of the text posts will be limited to 500 characters which otherwise is 280 on Twitter for regular users and up to 10,000 for Twitter Blue subscribers.

Threads will reportedly be available in over 100 countries, with apps for iOS and Android, and new features like an improved recommendation engine and search functionality will be added over time.