‘Men will be men’: Watch new Imperial Blue ad mash-up featuring ‘naughty’ Shiv Sena leader Kishore Tiwari

Shiv Sena spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut recently headlined for calling Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut "haramkhor ladki" on television, when she compared Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

After being heavily criticised for his remark, Raut, in an interview with Aaj Tak said that while people use the word in different ways, he had meant it as being "beimaan" (dishonest). "Woh toh naughty girl hai...maze karti hai maine dekha hai...maine toh bas usse beimaan kaha," he said.