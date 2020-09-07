Sena vs Kangana: Maha MLA seeks House resolution for action against actor, Sanjay Raut calls her 'naughty girl'

The battle between Shiv Sena, Maharashtra's ruling party, and Kangana Ranaut does not seem to end with a party MLA demanding resolution in the Legislative Assembly for a legal action against the Bollywood actor.

Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Monday demanded a unanimous resolution in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for a legal action against Ranaut, who he said has "maligned" the image of Maharashtra and Mumbai through her tweets.

Sarnaik told reporters he had submitted a letter of his demand to Deputy Speaker Narhari Zhirwal "who has directed state home minister Anil Deshmukh to take necessary action within 24 hours and to submit a report".

The MLA further claimed the actress had also compared Mumbai to "Taliban".

"Ranaut had compared Mumbai to PoK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) and also said that she didn't trust Mumbai Police. She also compared Mumbai to Taliban," Sarnaik said.

Sarnaik had earlier issued a slap threat after the actress dared anyone to stop her when she returns to Mumbai on September 9.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Ministry accorded Ranaut Y plus category security.

Meanwhile, clarifying his remark on Ranaut calling the actress 'haramkhor', Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said he meant to call her "naught girl" in his own language.

Raut had last week called Kangana Ranaut ‘Haramkhor Ladki’ after her ‘Mumbai feels like PoK’ remark.

Speaking to a TV channel, Raut said, "If you want to play politics, you can infer any meaning from any word. In Maharashtra, we say 'tum haramkhor ho' when we are trying to say the person is naughty. She is a naught girl, in my opinion. She makes jokes, I keep reading. In my language I meant to call her naught."