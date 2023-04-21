 Memes fest begins on Twitter after users lose legacy blue ticks
Since netizens spotted their celebs losing the verified checkmark those who lost it themselves, Twitter saw a meme fest triggered there.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, April 21, 2023, 03:41 PM IST
Lost your Twitter verification mark? In case you didn't pay for it, it's gone. You may either choose to take up the paid subscription or stay without the legacy blue tick mark like the New York Times and many other. Since netizens spotted their celebs losing the verified checkmark those who lost it themselves, Twitter saw a meme fest triggered there.

The legacy blue checkmarks were previously granted to journalists, public officials, and celebrities for free as a measure against impersonation and spam on the social media platform.

Twitter, which was taken over by business magnate and Tesla CEO Elon Musk last year, however, removed the blue ticks from accounts that don't pay a monthly subscription for the service on Thursday. "Tomorrow, 4/20, we are removing legacy verified checkmarks," the official Twitter Verified account had tweeted on Wednesday.

Twitter to withdraw legacy checkmarks today; Netizens reply with savage memes
