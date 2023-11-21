Meet Kalpana Balan, 26-Year-Old Mother With 38 Teeth Sets Guinness World Record

How many teeth do you have? 32? Kalpana Balan, a 26-year-old Indian mother has not one or two more than most individuals, but as many as 38 teeth in her mouth. Yes, you read that right, the woman has recently coined her name in the Guinness World Record for the same.

Kalpana Balan has not 31, but 38 teeth

She now has the record for the most teeth in a person's mouth (female). Looking into the details, it is noted that Balan has four extra mandibular (lower jaw) teeth and two extra maxillary (upper jaw) teeth, making the count extend from 32 to 38. Reportedly, her excess teeth started growing one-by-one when she was a teen.

Extra teeth aren't painful

Kalpana told GWR that her supernumerary teeth don't cause any great inconvenience to her apart from getting stuck while eating food. However, she expressed that they aren't painful. While some might wonder why she isn't getting them extracted, it is said that the dentist asked her to wait for them to grow out more for easier removal.

Woman reacts to record-winning moment

“I am so happy to get the Guinness World Records title,” she said. “It’s my lifetime achievement," she added while feeling great about the achievement.

Also know the man with 41 teeth

Meanwhile, a medical condition taking note of excessive teeth is called hyperdontia. Interestingly, while Kalpana holds the record in the female category, a man from Canada named Evano Mellone is the one who holds the respective title for males. The male record holder has a stunning count of 41 teeth.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)