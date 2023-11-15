GWR Day 2023: 7 Unusual World Records About Which You Didn't Know Before

Did you ever know that your much-loved marshmallow candies can help you get a world record? Two friends, Matthew Godfrey and Darcy Bennett, coined their names in the Guinness Book of World Records for achieving the farthest distance to hit a marshmallow into the mouth with a golf club. While one hit the candy into the air, the other made it to catch it in his mouth. And, that's how they did it.

4