Oh, Really? Man Gets Guinness World Record For Just Travelling In Delhi Metro; Details Inside

Did you ever think that travelling in your daily metro or local train can win you a world record? A man named Shashank Manu from the national capital coined his name in The Guinness Book of Records for riding through all the stations of the Delhi metro. Yes, you read that right. He covered 286 metro stations in a record-breaking time of 15 hours 22 minutes 49 seconds.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Video: Shah Rukh Khan signs Guinness World Record for maximum people doing his signature pose

Despite being honoured with the recognition in 2021, his "officially amazing" certificate by GWR reached him earlier in 2023. His award saw some delay as it was mistakenly bestowed to someone else.

A man named Prafull Singh was given the award for pulling up the task in 16 hours and two minutes. But, Manu took all efforts to win himself the fruits of his achievement by notifying them that he had qualified and reported months before Singh completed it in August. Manu received it in April itself.

According to reports, something that can't go unnoticed from Manu's journey was how he planned to win by creating a metro line itinerary that covered all stations in minimum time. It was learned that he started at 5 am from the blue line and ended it at 8.30 pm at the Brigadier Hoshiar Singh station on the green line.

He told the media that in the future he plans to break more records as he revealed of inking his name for the "most museums visited in 24 hours."

Read Also Delhi Metro Silver Line to have 15 stations; check names and other details here