Delhi Metro Silver Line to have 15 stations; check names and other details here

Representative Image | PTI

The Delhi Metro is all set to get a new route. The latest route on the Delhi Metro will be known as The Delhi Metro Silver Line. This will be Line 10 of the Delhi Metro, as per reports. The new route will comprise of 15 stops. The names of stops and other details are given below.

The Delhi Metro's new Silver Line will run from Aerocity to Tughlakabad. It is one of the three priority corridors under Phase IV. Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg is one and Majlis Park to Maujpur is the other two priority corridors.

The source or beginning point included, the new Line will have 15 stations, including the destination. 11 stations on the Line will be underground and four will be elevated, as per reports.

There will be four interchange stations on the Silver Line of the Delhi Metro. Yellow Line link will be linked with the Chattarpur Line, Tughlakabad Station with the Violet Line, and the Saket G-Block Station with Brown Line which is under construction.

The Silver Line is undergoing construction work and the project is expected to be operational in 2025. Delhi Aerocity, Mahipalpur, Vasant Kunj Sector-D, Kishangarh, Chhatarpur, Chhatarpur Mandir, IGNOU, Neb Sarai, Saket G-Block, Ambedkar Nagar, Khanpur, Sangam Vihar-Tigri, Anandmayee Marg, Tughlakabad Railway Colony, Tughlakabad Station, will be the stations of the Delhi Metro Silver Line.