 Delhi metro trends on Twitter; dramatic video of woman opening pepper spray during fight goes viral again (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralDelhi metro trends on Twitter; dramatic video of woman opening pepper spray during fight goes viral again (WATCH)

Delhi metro trends on Twitter; dramatic video of woman opening pepper spray during fight goes viral again (WATCH)

Recently, a girl was spotted travelling in the Delhi metro wearing only a bra and a mini skirt. After her video went viral and set the #Delhimetro trend on Twitter, an old video from the premises has resurfaced online

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 07:58 PM IST
article-image

An old video of a dramatic argument inside the Delhi metro has gone viral again. It captures two women verbally fighting with each other and at a point, things aggravate resulting in one of the females removing a spray from her bag and spraying it on the other's face.

Take a look at the video right below

In the video, we see a woman reading a book while seated on the public transport. And, no sooner, she can be seen involved in a quarrel with the lady seated next to her. "Shut up, " she yells at the other and the fight goes on until she opens pepper spray on her. The lady coughs and the one who sprayed it walks off.

The video was tweeted by BJP leader Tajinder Bagga with the caption that read "one more scene in Delhi metro." However, he was schooled by netizens that the footage isn't from recent times and that it is irritating to watch such videos resurface online.

Read Also
Meet Rhythm Chanana, girl who went viral for wearing bra, mini skirt in Delhi Metro
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: NYC-based photographer captures stunning moment of the One World Trade Centre witnessing a...

WATCH: NYC-based photographer captures stunning moment of the One World Trade Centre witnessing a...

Delhi metro trends on Twitter; dramatic video of woman opening pepper spray during fight goes viral...

Delhi metro trends on Twitter; dramatic video of woman opening pepper spray during fight goes viral...

Rajasthan: Woman rains slaps on policeman in Alwar; video goes viral

Rajasthan: Woman rains slaps on policeman in Alwar; video goes viral

New Twitter Logo: Netizens trend social media with 'dog' videos & classic memes

New Twitter Logo: Netizens trend social media with 'dog' videos & classic memes

OnlyFans & Pornhub star 'Evelyn' has 2 vaginas; uses adult-only platforms to educate people about...

OnlyFans & Pornhub star 'Evelyn' has 2 vaginas; uses adult-only platforms to educate people about...