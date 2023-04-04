Delhi metro trends on Twitter; dramatic video of woman opening pepper spray during fight goes viral again (WATCH)

An old video of a dramatic argument inside the Delhi metro has gone viral again. It captures two women verbally fighting with each other and at a point, things aggravate resulting in one of the females removing a spray from her bag and spraying it on the other's face.

In the video, we see a woman reading a book while seated on the public transport. And, no sooner, she can be seen involved in a quarrel with the lady seated next to her. "Shut up, " she yells at the other and the fight goes on until she opens pepper spray on her. The lady coughs and the one who sprayed it walks off.

The video was tweeted by BJP leader Tajinder Bagga with the caption that read "one more scene in Delhi metro." However, he was schooled by netizens that the footage isn't from recent times and that it is irritating to watch such videos resurface online.

