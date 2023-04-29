DMRC to increase vigil on commuters' behaviour on Delhi Metro after video of man's obscene act goes viral | PTI

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that it will increase the number of flying squads consisting of metro and security personnel to monitor the behaviour of commuters. Necessary action under relevant provisions of law will be taken when needed. The announcement was made in response to a video that went viral on social media, where a young man was seen masturbating inside a Delhi Metro train.

DCW takes suo motu cognisance of the incident

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) took suo motu cognisance of the incident and issued a notice to the Delhi Police Commissioner and Delhi Metro, demanding information regarding the FIR filed in the matter, details of the accused, and the action taken by them. The DCW also demanded information on the reasons if the accused was not arrested. The information was sought by May 1.

Police case lodged against the accused

Early on Saturday, a police case was lodged under Section 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the IPC. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal called for strict action into the matter, terming the video "absolutely disgusting and sickening."

DMRC urges commuters to report objectionable behaviour

After the video went viral, social media users raised concerns about women's safety inside the metro train. DMRC issued a statement urging commuters to conduct themselves responsibly while travelling by metro. The statement also requested other commuters to report such objectionable behaviour immediately on the DMRC helpline, providing the corridor station, time, etc.

DMRC official speaks about the incident

A DMRC official said that there were already people stationed in civilian clothes making inspections on all of their 300 trains running on 12 lines, covering 280 stations over an area of 390 km. He added that if people reported such incidents in real-time, immediate action could have been taken. The official also mentioned that verifying the authenticity of the videos was difficult, especially with the technological advancements.

Challenges in verifying the authenticity of videos

According to the official, the video could be old or edited and made just to get social media traction, as many such videos were surfacing while no complaints were made to the authorities. He also mentioned that verifying the authenticity of videos was difficult, especially with the technological advancements.

DMRC urges commuters to maintain social etiquette and protocols

A few weeks ago, many videos of a woman wearing a DIY bralette top and a mini skirt went viral on social media, creating a lot of buzz among the people. At that time, DMRC urged commuters to maintain social etiquette and protocols while using its services but also termed an individual's choice of clothing their personal choice.