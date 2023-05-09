Delhi Metro launches QR-based paper tickets on all its lines; more details inside | PTI

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has recently launched QR code-based paper tickets, providing passengers with a seamless and hassle-free travel experience. This new ticketing option is available alongside traditional tokens and provides commuters with an alternative option for their daily commute. To make this new ticketing option available to passengers, the DMRC has upgraded its Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates and token/customer care counters.

Guidelines for QR-based paper tickets

To ensure that passengers have a smooth and hassle-free experience using the new QR-based paper tickets, the DMRC has put in place specific guidelines. Passengers can only enter from the station where the paper ticket has been issued, and the ticket is only valid for 60 minutes from the time of issuance. If a passenger wants to exit from an intermediate station before reaching their destination station, they will receive a free exit ticket and the old QR-based ticket will be retained by the Customer Care operator.

If a passenger wants to exit from a station beyond their destination station, an applicable surcharge equal to the fare difference will be collected from the passenger. Additionally, phone images or copies of the QR-based paper tickets will not be considered valid, and passengers with such images or copies will be treated as without a valid ticket.

Benefits for commuters

The introduction of QR code-based paper tickets will benefit several metro users. One of the key advantages is the added convenience for commuters, as they now have another option for ticketing. With more ticketing options available, queues at token counters are likely to be shorter, saving time for passengers. The introduction of QR code-based paper tickets also supports DMRC's commitment to sustainability, as paper tickets are an environmentally friendly option compared to plastic tokens.

Upgrades to Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates

In the initial phase, two AFC gates at the entry and exit of all stations were upgraded to support QR-based paper tickets. As the month progresses, the DMRC is set to introduce mobile-based QR tickets, which will eliminate the need for passengers to physically purchase tickets at stations or counters. This upgrade is expected to make metro services even more seamless, easy, and time-saving for commuters.