Meet Gacek 'Kim Kardashian of the cat world' who draws tourists to Polish city

A picture of a cute cat has gone viral on social media. The cat named Gacek is also known as the 'Kim Kardashian of the Cat World.' Gacek is a chubby black-and-white feline who is loved by all.

The cat is turning out to be much of a celebrity, as cat lovers are heading to the Polish city of Szczecin to catch a glimpse of Gacek, who has become an internet sensation.

The cat is sometimes found on a blanket in a small open-fronted wooden box made by his owner, where he has lived for more than 10 years on Kaszubsa Street. His home has become the highest-rated attraction in Szczecin on Google Maps.

Having received scores of five-star reviews, the "Kot Gacek" (Gacek the cat) pin on the map, near a shop selling bags emblazoned with the cat's face, has beaten sights, including a Renaissance castle, to the top spot.

Gacek is not the first animal to draw tourists to a Polish city. In 2021, a golden retriever became Gdansk's most highly-rated tourist attraction on Google.