 Meet Gacek 'Kim Kardashian of the cat world' who draws tourists to Polish city
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralMeet Gacek 'Kim Kardashian of the cat world' who draws tourists to Polish city

Meet Gacek 'Kim Kardashian of the cat world' who draws tourists to Polish city

Cat lovers are heading to the Polish city of Szczecin to catch a glimpse of Gacek, who has become an internet sensation.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 10:23 AM IST
article-image
Gacek | Instagram

A picture of a cute cat has gone viral on social media. The cat named Gacek is also known as the 'Kim Kardashian of the Cat World.' Gacek is a chubby black-and-white feline who is loved by all.

The cat is turning out to be much of a celebrity, as cat lovers are heading to the Polish city of Szczecin to catch a glimpse of Gacek, who has become an internet sensation.

The cat is sometimes found on a blanket in a small open-fronted wooden box made by his owner, where he has lived for more than 10 years on Kaszubsa Street. His home has become the highest-rated attraction in Szczecin on Google Maps.

Having received scores of five-star reviews, the "Kot Gacek" (Gacek the cat) pin on the map, near a shop selling bags emblazoned with the cat's face, has beaten sights, including a Renaissance castle, to the top spot.

Gacek is not the first animal to draw tourists to a Polish city. In 2021, a golden retriever became Gdansk's most highly-rated tourist attraction on Google.

Read Also
Mumbai: Viral video shows cat jumping from Malad West flyover; here's what happened next... WATCH
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Meet Gacek 'Kim Kardashian of the cat world' who draws tourists to Polish city

Meet Gacek 'Kim Kardashian of the cat world' who draws tourists to Polish city

WATCH: Quick Style grooves on 'Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar' in Mumbai local train; video goes viral

WATCH: Quick Style grooves on 'Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar' in Mumbai local train; video goes viral

Telangana horror! 2 dead 2 injured as bikers collide head-on at full speed; CCTV footage surfaces

Telangana horror! 2 dead 2 injured as bikers collide head-on at full speed; CCTV footage surfaces

Maharashtra: 10-year-old boy critical after getting attacked by pig in Gondia, shocking visuals...

Maharashtra: 10-year-old boy critical after getting attacked by pig in Gondia, shocking visuals...

India ranks 8th amongst the most polluted countries in world; 39 of 50 most polluted cities are in...

India ranks 8th amongst the most polluted countries in world; 39 of 50 most polluted cities are in...