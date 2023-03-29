 Meerut robbery: Thieves dig 10-feet-long tunnel to rob items worth around ₹ 15 lakh from a jewellery shop in Nauchandi area
Updated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 04:39 PM IST
A robbery involving lakhs of rupees was executed in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on the intervening night on Monday and Tuesday. Thieves dug out a tunnel, about 10 feet long, to invade a jewellery shop in the area under Nauchandi police station.

Police officials were quoted in media reports suggesting that the thieves entered the premises via a drain adjacent to the shop which had weak boundary walls and later managed to remove the bricks and mud beneath and succeed in their plan.

The shop owner identified as Piyush Garg reached out to the police and claimed valuables worth around Rs 10-15 lakhs were stolen. He was shocked to notice the condition of his shop when he opened it for business on Tuesday morning.

Reportedly, a complaint has been registered in this regard and the thieves are absconding with the stolen matter. An investigation is underway to catch hold of involved persons.

article-image

