McDonald’s sends free food to patient in hospital for this reason

Image credit: Google

In a sweet incident, Mcdonald's sent free food with a note, after the company saw that the customer had paced an order from a UAE hospital. The photo has gone viral on social media. Netizens approved the kind gesture but many of them did not like the fact that a hospitalized person is ordering food from McDonald's.

The photo was posted by a LinkedIn user named Dom Mernock who made fun of the food company. He wrote, "This is the kind of stuff you should be doing with all that customer data you just collected. Hats off, McDonald’s.”

The photo also showed the text on the note that read, "Hello! We’ve seen that you’ve placed your order from the hospital. Hope you’re keeping well! Your order is on us. The McDonald’s UAE team".