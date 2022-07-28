e-Paper Get App

McDonald’s sends free food to patient in hospital for this reason

The photo has gone viral on social media

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 28, 2022, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

In a sweet incident, Mcdonald's sent free food with a note, after the company saw that the customer had paced an order from a UAE hospital. The photo has gone viral on social media. Netizens approved the kind gesture but many of them did not like the fact that a hospitalized person is ordering food from McDonald's.

The photo was posted by a LinkedIn user named Dom Mernock who made fun of the food company. He wrote, "This is the kind of stuff you should be doing with all that customer data you just collected. Hats off, McDonald’s.”

The photo also showed the text on the note that read, "Hello! We’ve seen that you’ve placed your order from the hospital. Hope you’re keeping well! Your order is on us. The McDonald’s UAE team".

Read Also
Watch: Woman climbs into McDonald’s drive-thru to cook her own order
article-image
Read Also
Russia's McDonald's knock-off runs low on French Fries
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralMcDonald’s sends free food to patient in hospital for this reason

RECENT STORIES

Watch Video: 44th Chess Olympiad opening ceremony kicks off in style

Watch Video: 44th Chess Olympiad opening ceremony kicks off in style

FPJ Impact: Beer shops turned bars raided in Bhayandar; police in action mode

FPJ Impact: Beer shops turned bars raided in Bhayandar; police in action mode

Illegal hoardings: Bombay HC says executive has to implement orders, court can’t go to streets

Illegal hoardings: Bombay HC says executive has to implement orders, court can’t go to streets

KEAM Result 2022 to be released soon at cee.kerala.gov.in; read when and where to check

KEAM Result 2022 to be released soon at cee.kerala.gov.in; read when and where to check

Sonia Gandhi vs Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha: Here's what we know so far

Sonia Gandhi vs Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha: Here's what we know so far