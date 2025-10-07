Deadly Clash Caught On Camera: Pet Dogs Attack Cobra In Mirzapur, Canine Dies After Killing Snake | X @ncrpatrika

In disturbing news from Mirzapur, two pet dogs from a local family put on a display of loyalty and bravery when a vicious cobra barged into their household. Both the dogs fought the snake and dashed it out of the house before it could attack any other family member. Reportedly, the snake died during the violent fight, while one of the dogs also lost its life due to multiple snake bites. The entire scene was recorded by onlookers, which is now going viral on social media, receiving applause from netizens for the bravery of the dogs.

WATCH VIDEO:

The incident was reported in Mirzapur's Babura village from Chanbe Block, where two pet dogs from Rana Singh's family, named Badal and Grace, fought to protect the family members from a cobra that had entered their home.

Badal, a German Shepherd, chased the cobra away from the house and into the fields. Reportedly, during the fight, the snake bit Badal three times, but he refused to give up and eventually killed the snake. Shortly after, the wounded Badal also succumbed to his injuries. The family performed a respectful funeral for their loyal companion.

Netizens are praising how the dogs did not care about their life but continued to fight the snake till it was dead. On the other hand, users are also slamming people who could have saved the dog from snake bites, instead of witnessing the fight and recording it on their phones.

