Video: Cobra Takes Elevator Ride In Noida's Golden Palm Society; Residents Alarmed | X/@noidakhabar

Noida: Residents of the Golden Palm Society in Sector 168, Noida, were left startled on Sunday, October 5, after finding a cobra inside the lift of their high-rise residential complex.

The reptile, seen with its hood raised and coiled on the floor, was later rescued unharmed after a cautious operation by the society's maintenance team.

Here's what happened

According to residents, the incident took place when a few people were waiting for the elevator and found a full-grown cobra already inside when the doors opened. The unexpected sight caused alarm, following which the residents immediately alerted the society’s maintenance staff.

Armed with basic equipment, the team managed to contain the snake using a garbage bin and ensured its safe release in a nearby open area. A video recorded by residents shows the brownish cobra hooding defensively on the elevator floor as rescuers carefully manoeuvred it into the container.

Habitat loss drives snakes into urban areas

While no one was harmed, the incident has unsettled residents, who expressed their concerns over the possibility of similar encounters elsewhere within the premises. Parents said children were now hesitant to use the elevator alone.

According to reports, snakes have been spotted in the society before, likely entering from surrounding green patches. Experts link such sightings to habitat disruption during the monsoon season and also the rapid construction activity in Noida. Forest department data shows around 50 snake rescues take place during peak months, underscoring how urban expansion continues to bring humans and wildlife into closer contact.

Meanwhile, the Golden Palm Society management has reportedly increased monitoring in common areas and urged residents to stay alert.