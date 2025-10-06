'Aadhaar Not Proof Of Birth, Residence, Or Citizenship,' Says CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar | X @ANI

Patna: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar clarified that, as per Supreme Court orders and the Aadhaar Act, an Aadhaar card cannot be considered proof of date of birth, residence, or citizenship.

Speaking on the use of Aadhaar in voter enumeration, Kumar emphasised that providing an Aadhaar number is optional under both the Aadhaar Act and the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

"According to the Supreme Court's orders and under the Aadhaar Act, Aadhaar cannot be considered proof of date of birth, proof of residence, or proof of citizenship. The Election Commission requested the Aadhaar card within the enumeration form itself. Providing your Aadhaar number is not mandatory under the Aadhaar Act, nor under Section 26 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. It is optional. It depends on the Aadhaar holder. Even under the Aadhaar Act, the Aadhaar card is neither proof of residence nor proof of citizenship," he said.

He noted that while the Election Commission accepts Aadhaar in enumeration forms, it is not mandatory, and other documents may be required to establish eligibility, in line with the Supreme Court's ruling.

"If anyone got an Aadhaar card after 2023 or downloaded it after 2023, the Aadhaar card itself, under several orders of the Supreme Court, states that the Aadhaar card is not proof of date of birth. The Supreme Court did say, and we are following that order, that Aadhaar cards should be accepted. We were also accepting Aadhaar cards in the enumeration form and still are. However, the Supreme Court also stated in its order that the Aadhaar card will not be proof of citizenship. Other documents may be required for eligibility," he said.

Meanwhile, the CEC Gyanesh Kumar stated that elections in Bihar will be held before November 22, when the term of the state Assembly ends. Kumar said Bihar has "243 Assembly constituencies," including two reserved for STs and 38 for SCs.

"Bihar has 243 Assembly constituencies - two for STs and 38 for SCs. The term of the Bihar Legislative Assembly ends on November 22, 2025, and elections will be held before that time. The Election Commission trained booth-level officers for the first time. SIR was launched on June 24, 2025, and completed by the deadline," the CEC said.

Kumar congratulated voters on the successful completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and urged the people of Bihar to participate actively in the upcoming Assembly elections.

He appealed to all voters to treat voting as a festival of democracy, just like the enthusiasm shown during Chhath, and ensure full participation at the polls.

The Election Commission officials were on a two-day review visit to the state.

