West Bengal: Heavy Rain Triggers Bridge Collapse At Jaldapara Forest Lodge In Alipurduar; Kumki Elephants Rescue Stranded Tourists

Alipurduar: Amid heavy rain in the state, a wooden bridge located in Alipurduar's Jaldapara Forest Tourist Lodge collapsed, causing difficulties for tourists.

Ravikant Jha, Jaldapara Forest Assistant Wildlife Warden, said that trained Kumki elephants rescued the tourists.

"Our elephants have brought 2-4 tourists across the river because the bridge near the lodge broke due to the rain, so no one can come by road. For the tourists who want to come, we are bringing them here by elephant, 5-6 more, and we will try to bring those who want to come here..." Jha told ANI.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted flood and water rescue operations in the flooded affected areas and evacuated over 160 people following heavy rains, triggering landslides in Darjeeling and surrounding areas in West Bengal.

According to the rescue team, a total of 105 people were evacuated by boats, while another 55 were rescued via zip lines in Jalpaiguri. The team also recovered one deceased individual during the operations.

Heavy rainfall in Darjeeling and the surrounding areas has resulted in the collapse of a bridge, seven fatalities, two missing people and the closure of several roads.

According to Abhishek Roy, Additional SP, Kurseong, "7 dead bodies have already been recovered from the debris. We have information about two more people. Work is being done to recover their bodies too. A landslide occurred at Dilaram on the Kurseong road, which leads to Darjeeling. That road is blocked... Rohini Road is also blocked due to a landslide at Gourishankar... The condition of Pankhabari Road is extremely poor... Tindharia road is functioning right now. We are trying to evacuate all the tourists in Mirik in three to four hours through Tindharia..."

President Droupadi Murmu expressed grief over the loss of lives in a bridge mishap in Darjeeling, caused by heavy rain and landslides. She offered condolences to the bereaved families, wished a speedy recovery to the injured, and prayed for the success of ongoing rescue and relief operations.

In a post on X, President Murmu wrote, "The tragic loss of lives due to heavy rain and landslides in Darjeeling, West Bengal, is distressing. I express my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue and relief operations and wish a speedy recovery to those injured."

