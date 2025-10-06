PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Jaipur SMS Hospital Fire, Prays For Speedy Recovery Of Injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan and wished for the recovery of the injured. | X @ANI & File Pic

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy at Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan and wished for the recovery of the injured.

"The loss of lives due to a fire tragedy at a hospital in Jaipur, Rajasthan, is deeply saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon", PM Modi said, according to a post by the Prime Minister's Office on X.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has assured that the injured will be getting proper treatment and care. Sharing an X post after he visits the SMS Hospital in Jaipur, he said that the situation is being continuously monitored.

He wrote, "The incident of a fire breaking out at the trauma centre of Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur is extremely unfortunate."

"Upon reaching the hospital, I gathered information from the doctors and officials and issued instructions to ensure swift relief efforts. Every possible step is being taken for the safety of patients, their treatment, and the care of those affected, and the situation is being continuously monitored," the Chief Minister added.

Mourning the demise of the six people killed in the tragic incident, CM Sharma said that the State government stands with the affected families to provide them with every possible assistance.

"May Lord Shri Ram grant place at His divine feet to the departed souls. The state government stands with the affected families and is committed to providing them every possible assistance," the X post read.

जयपुर के सवाई मानसिंह अस्पताल के ट्रॉमा सेंटर में आग लगने की घटना अत्यंत दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है।



अस्पताल पहुंचकर चिकित्सकों एवं अधिकारियों से जानकारी ली और त्वरित राहत कार्य सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश दिए। मरीजों की सुरक्षा, इलाज और प्रभावित लोगों की देखभाल के लिए हर संभव कदम उठाए जा… — Bhajanlal Sharma (@BhajanlalBjp) October 6, 2025

Deputy CM Prem Chand Bairwa, who accompanied the Chief Minister in his visit to the hospital, expressed condolences to the bereaved families and said that he reviewed the relief and rescue operations with the hospital administration and met with the patients admitted there.

In an X post, Bairwa wrote, "The incident of a fire breaking out late tonight at the trauma centre of Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur is extremely heartbreaking. As soon as I received information about the incident, I reached the spot along with Honourable Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma Ji, assessed the situation, reviewed the relief and rescue operations with the hospital administration and doctors, and met with the patients admitted in the hospital and their families to inquire about their well-being."

आज देर रात्रि जयपुर स्थित सवाई मानसिंह अस्पताल के ट्रॉमा सेंटर में आग लगने की घटना अत्यंत दुःखद है।



घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही माननीय मुख्यमंत्री श्री @BhajanlalBjp जी के साथ मौके पर पहुंचकर जायज़ा लिया और राहत-बचाव कार्यों की अस्पताल प्रशासन व चिकित्सकों से समीक्षा की तथा अस्पताल… — Dr Prem Chand Bairwa (@DrPremBairwa) October 6, 2025

As per the police officials, the incident, attributed to a short circuit, has resulted in the unfortunate loss of six lives.

The Rajasthan government has constituted a six-member committee to investigate the incident.

